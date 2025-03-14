The White Lotus season 3 episode 5: The biggest concern…

This weekend you are going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 5 arrive over on HBO. What should you be worried about? Or, who should you be worried about? To the surprise of almost no one, there is a lot to talk through here right now!

First and foremost, let’s just say that it is easy to sit here and label Timothy Ratliff as the most combustible person / who you should be most fearful for at the moment. After all, he has a gun that was in Gaitok’s office … but here is your reminder that Gaitok may be aware of that and could spend the start of episode 5 hunting him down. We do recognize that eventually, we are going to be getting to a point here where we are going to be seeing the shootout from the premiere, but it feels a little too early for that. We would not call this story a red herring; rather, it is a stepping stone.

It feels inevitable that we are going to see Saxon get himself in trouble on the yacht; meanwhile, Rick seems to be plotting for almost every scenario possible when it comes to Jim. The reasons for concern here are obvious, but here is where we want to pass on what we believe to be a rather simple message: Don’t forget about what is happening with Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie. These three are taking in some nightlife in a place they don’t know altogether well, and they are also out there with Valentine and his friends … who could easily be the robbers from earlier this season.

Doesn’t it feel at this point like something terrible could happen to one of these three? They may also be focused on the wrong things rather than their own safety — remember here that one of the main reasons for this excursion may be some insecurity that was caused by Jaclyn’s romantic life and lack of communication back home.

