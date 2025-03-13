Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us now moving into March 2025, is there anything more that we can say when it comes to a Bad Monkey season 2 at Apple TV+?

Given that it has been months since the first season of the show wrapped up, it does make at least some sense to kick things off with a reminder: You are going to see another chapter of the Vince Vaughn series! However, it is not going to be an adaptation of Razor Girl, which is what so many people out there would have predicted. Instead, it is going to be a brand-new story with Andrew Yancy filming front and center. Due to a sizable tax credit, you are also going to be seeing the show move its production from Florida to the greater Los Angeles area.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score further TV reactions and reviews!

So when are we actually going to see Bad Monkey back? Well, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: It’s not going to be anytime soon. While it would be great to see some casting news within the near future, a premiere date will likely not be announced until late this year — and that’s if we are lucky.

While using original material for the next season of the show may be a risk, we do tend to think that the creative team loves the work of Carl Hiaasen and will want to honor his style and tone. Yancy will probably be surrounded by characters old and new, and we hope that there are some surprised included in here at some point as well!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bad Monkey right now, including some other discussion now about the future

What do you most want to see moving into Bad Monkey season 2?

When do you think the show is going to premiere, and are you okay with there being some new material? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







