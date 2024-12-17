Bad Monkey renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+, with original story

Several weeks removed from the season 1 finale, we can say that more Bad Monkey is coming to Apple TV+ — albeit with some surprises.

Take, for starters, the fact that season 2 is not going to be a straight-up adaptation of Razor Girl, the other Carl Hiaasen novel that features Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) as a main character. This was expected following the finale, and there was even a reference to that book in the opening credits.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further reactions and reviews!

So what is the plan instead? According to Deadline, the idea now is to continue the story with some original ideas, which will still be influenced by Hiaasen’s work. Here is what executive producer Bill Lawrence had to say:

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer … To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added the following:

“Since Bad Monkey first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan-favorite … Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as ‘Andrew Yancy,’ alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery.”

One other notable change

The second season is reportedly going to be shot primary in Los Angeles, which makes things easier both for Vaughn (who is based on the West Coast) as well as much of the crew, who had to deal with many weather-related challenges in season 1. Some pick-up shots are still expected to be done in Florida.

What do you think about Bad Monkey being renewed, but also a major shift in the story?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







