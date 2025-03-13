Ghosts season 4 episode 17 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a lot of sense to want a Ghosts season 4 episode 17 return date. So, what can we say about it now?

First and foremost here, we do have to share the unfortunate news that odds are, the comedy is going to be on a break for a good while — something we’ve grown accustomed to the past few years. There will not be a new episode next week, and the same goes for the week after.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So when could you go back to Woodstone Manor? According to the Futon Critic Ghosts could return on Thursday, April 3, which would make a certain measure of sense given that this is when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is also coming back. We would love to sit here and say that there is going be more information about what lies ahead yet, but nothing has been made official at present.

In general, we do tend to think that we are going to be getting a story that is stuffed full of hijinks, but hopefully also some character development at the same time. A big part of what makes this show so much fun for the most part is that there are always more opportunities to learn about the ghosts, and we know that in the case of some of them, you have centuries’ worth of possible material to explore.

Beyond everything that we have spelled out already…

Well, here is your reminder that there has already been a season 5 and season 6 confirmed at CBS! This puts all of us in a great position where we can sit back and enjoy the remainder of the season without having to spend some crazy amount of time obsessing over the future.

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into Ghosts season 4 episode 17?

Are you sad to be waiting a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







