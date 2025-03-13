Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, March 13, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC after a week off the air? If the show is back, will SVU end up joining it, as well?

There is no real reason to beat around the bush at the moment, so let’s just kick things off here by sharing some news that should make a lot of people out there excited. After all, there is more of the series coming! You are going to have a chance to see it happen at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and following that, the spin-off will be poised to arrive shortly after. Both of these stories will be powerful in their own way, as they will present new challenges for characters in pursuit of justice.

Without further ado, why not set the stage further for what’s ahead? Just check out the synopses below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 15, “Crossing Lines” – 03/13/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim’s personal life to identify a suspect. Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, “Undertow” – 03/13/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad. Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant’s accusations. TV-14

So what more is coming up soon?

Well, if there’s anything else that we can offer up here as a measure of reassurance, it is noting that you are also going to get new episodes of these shows on March 20. By virtue of that there is a lot more to look forward to, and we’re eager to get more into that.

What are you most excited to see moving into the next Law & Order episode alongside SVU?

Do you have any particular hopes in mind? Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

