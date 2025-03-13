NCIS season 22 video: A hilarious new set ‘tour’

It is true that you are going to be waiting a long time to see NCIS season 22 return to CBS — think in terms of March 24. So is there anything that we can do now to help ease the wait? We tend to think so and by virtue of that, why not share a new video?

If you head over to the official Instagram of Diona Reasonover (Kasie), you can see a new clip where she gives you a sense of what at least a part of the show looks like behind the scenes. Of course, the humor here is that it is one of the most ridiculous set tours of all time. Within this, you learn that a fridge smells bad, that Diona broke a mouse shortly after getting the job, and that the vending machines at the end of the hallway don’t work. Also, there is no ceiling on the famous elevator at the office.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Honestly, we’ll take lighthearted stories about the set over some sort of straightlaced tour any day, mostly because you get a better sense here of what life is actually like — and we do think that there is a certain amount of value that comes with all of this at the same exact time.

We do tend to think that Reasonover and a number of other cast members still have some big stuff to come over the rest of the season, and we could get some sort of major events happen close to the finale. We wouldn’t mind if some big events from the premiere come back and are paid off fully. Meanwhile, at the same time, wouldn’t it be nice to see Tony, Ziva, or both appear and set up their upcoming spin-off?

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to NCIS and what may be coming up

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







