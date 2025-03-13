Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 video: Is Shauna paranoid?

In less than twelve hours, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 arrive thanks to Paramount+ with Showtime. What can you expect to see throughout?

Of course, there are a number of different things to look forward to at present, but it really feels fair to start just by nothing that Lottie’s specter in the present is going to loom large. We may not mean this in a literal sense but at the same time, it is important to remember for a moment here that if someone killed her, they could be out there to kill plenty of others … and you do have to prepare accordingly for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other YELLOWJACKETS updates!

In a new sneak peek over here, you can see Shauna start to spiral over the idea that either her or her family could be next in line and honestly, it does not feel super-crazy to be paranoid about that at this point. Why wouldn’t you be, all things considered?

Well, be the end of this episode, we do hope that we’ll start to understand whether or not Shauna is being targeted; or, if this is just an instance of Lottie’s murder being driven by a particular reason? There are still so many suspects as to who will be the top suspect at the moment, with Tai high up on the list. After all, remember that she does have that dark side, and maybe she thought that killing Lottie would help to better ensure that Van could survive. Meanwhile, remember that there’s also a chance that someone else could still be alive from the past, with Melissa being a top candidate given that the Hilary Swank casting is still out there.

Related – Be prepared further now for Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6

What are you the most eager to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 at Showtime?

Do you think that Shauna is in grave danger? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, just that for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







