Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6: Will Misty get answers?

Given that we are going to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6 arrive later this week, doesn’t this feel like the right time to talk answers? We tend to think so, or at least the search for them.

Through a lot of episode 5, we did see a number of major characters do whatever they could to figure out the truth behind that happened to Lottie, albeit with mixed results. Shauna and Walter took part in some sort of super-bizarre escapade where they worked together in order to get answers … not that they fully got them.

At this point, it actually does feel like we are at a point where Misty may be a little bit more capable of pulling this off as anyone, mostly because she is one of the few characters who at present, seemingly does not have all that much of an agenda that she is actively trying to enforce here one way or another. She simply values her role as a “citizen detective” and by virtue of that, is probably going to do whatever she can to get answers.

If there is a problem Misty could run into here, though, it is the need to think outside of the box — as in, really outside the box. This is a hard situation for her to be in but at the same time, we do tend to think that she can utilize a lot of her skills to get some answers. The thing that we would obviously do here at this point is think in terms of who is alive still from the Wilderness.

Hopefully, we at least get answers on the Lottie murder this season — everything else may be fair game to wonder about for a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

