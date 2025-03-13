Invincible season 4 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

Following the events of the season 3 finale, what more can we say about an Invincible season 4 premiere date?

First and foremost, the biggest thing that we can say here is that there is another season of the show coming and thankfully, you do not have to worry about that. Instead, the only question worth posing here is the following: When are you actually going to see it?

Well, the good news that we can go ahead and say here first is that we have every reason to think that season 4 could be coming next year, mostly thanks to that early renewal. If we did not get that, there is a reasonable chance we could have been waiting longer for one simple reason: This animation takes a long time to do! It is elaborate and intricate, which is of course something we appreciate. However, at the same time, you can’t just forget about the fact that it takes a great deal of manpower.

Hopefully, there will be something more shared about the net season a little bit later this month; after all, wouldn’t it be nice to have something more to anticipate? We tend to think so.

As for how many seasons of Invincible we could get, we of course want to live in a world where there really is not that much of a limit. What would the point in that be? In our mind, the longer that we get a chance to see a show like this go, the better that it is to really dive deep into the characters and the world. Also, it is different from almost everything else superhero-related out there and all things considered, that is something that is incredibly hard to pull off.

