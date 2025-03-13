The Last of Us season 2 sets records with trailer launch

As so many of you out there more than likely know, The Last of Us season 2 is going to be coming to HBO at some point next month. So what can we say about it now?

Well, when it comes to the likely success of the next batch of episode, we can say that it is slated to be bigger and better than ever. The latest press release from the network maps it out in a pretty clear way. Within the first three days of its release, the official season 2 trailer drew a whopping 158 million global views. That is the best performance we’ve seen from any show on HBO and Max to this point.

So what does all of this mean moving forward? Well, mostly that the season 2 premiere is going to draw mammoth numbers and in general, we do tend to think the show will perform very well until at least we reach a pivotal point in the story. After all, we’ll have to wait and see. It is worth noting here that HBO has already hinted that the show could continue for more, and we tend to think that The Last of Us could make it to at least a fourth season. However, it’s hard to imagine it going any further than that, and it remains to be seen here if the story goes entirely beyond the games.

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this season manages to keep the quality level as high as it was during season 1 — it’s just a shame at this point that the episodes are not already back.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO?

Do you think it has a chance to set some record ratings here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

