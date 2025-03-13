BMF season 4 premiere date set at Starz; new details

If you have been waiting for a good while to get a BMF season 4 premiere date, commence your celebrations now!

Today, the folks at Starz made it very much apparent that come Friday, June 6, the crime drama (based very much on true events) is going to be back for more. There are going to be more struggles ahead for Meech and Terry as they try to expand their business … but is this the season where everything falls apart for them altogether? You can make the argument that it’s possible. Like most other shows within this genre, we do know how it ends to a certain extent … we just have to get there.

If you do want to get some more details on BMF season 4, just take a look at the attached synopsis:

“BMF” season four continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.

Now if you do still want something more setting up the new season, you can check that out now over at the link here. We are expecting a lot of drama, heartbreak, and of course action over time — we just hope you are prepared, and that another long break between seasons does not turn anyone away. (Then again, we’ve expected long hiatuses at this point thanks to what we’ve seen from Starz over the past couple of years.)

