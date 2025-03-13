Dexter: Resurrection season 1 spoilers: Who is Gareth?

Does Dexter: Resurrection have one of the best casts we’ve seen in quite some time for a premium-cable show? It feels fair to argue that.

After all, consider for a moment here the fact that you have Krysten Ritter, Peter Dinklage, Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, and a number of familiar faces already cast. Now, you can also add The Flash and MacGyver alum David Dastmalchian to the mix. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing him come on board in a guest-starring role as Gareth. Unfortunately, there is not too much else known about him. We recognize that Dastmalchian is well-known for playing sinister and/or devious roles, so that could easily be the case here.

Filming for the revival series of sorts first started off in January and at this point, we tend to hope that a good chunk of the series is already in the can. By virtue of that, we do tend to think there’s a good chance that we are going to get some sort of further premiere-date news a little bit later in the spring. Clyde Phillips had noted in the past that we could be seeing it in June and while nothing may be 100% official as of yet, we are optimistic.

One more thing to remember

Dexter: Resurrection is not necessarily going to be a limited series. There could easily be season 2 and because of that, we do think there is a chance that the show could continue with some of these new actors still around. So much about it remains unclear, and that includes just how Dexter is living in New York City after what happened in Iron Lake.

