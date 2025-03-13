The Bachelor episode 8: Grant Ellis sets stage for fantasy suites

Monday night is going to bring The Bachelor episode 8 to ABC and with that, the arrival of the fantasy suites. Are you ready?

One of the things that we know about this part of the competition is that it is almost always controversial and by virtue of that, it can be hard to fathom if there is a universe where that is always going to change. Isn’t it hard when you think about it? Every lead has their own way of operating in this space, given that you are dealing with potential intimacy and also serious feelings.

Speaking to Glamour, what Grant Ellis said was that for his journey, he did not want to do anything that would look bad on him after the fact:

I could tell you that when undergoing fantasy suites, I handle things in the back of my mind thinking about [how] my potential wife is going to see this back. I handle things with respect.

Grant also noted that he did not say “I love you” to every woman remaining, but that he did say it to two. Why was that? The simplest explanation is that it was how he was feeling at the time. That does mean that there’s a good chance that someone could be hurt pretty severely, and we’ll have to see just how they bounce back — especially if they are involved in that dramatic moment before the final rose ceremony where Grant seemingly is struggling to make up his mind.

At the moment, we do tend to think that Juliana and Litia have to be the two favorites, but we say that mostly from the vantage point of time with Grant — Zoe never even had a one-on-one date before hometowns!

