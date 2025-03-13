The Conners season 7: Will Johnny Galecki appear?

Given that The Conners season 7 is going to be the final one on ABC, it makes sense to be curious about a number of actors dating back to Roseanne. Since so much of this show has been about nostalgia, why wouldn’t you want to see some familiar faces?

Well, unfortunately this is where we do have to present a little bit of bad news for everyone out there who loves Johnny Galecki. Based at least on some of what we are hearing right now, it appears as though the actor will not be back as David during the home stretch of this story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what is the reasoning behind this decision at present? Well, as it turns out, it is actually rather simple: The former The Big Bang Theory star is in a different place of his life now. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Bruce Helford had to say:

“[David is] very much mentioned, very much alive in the story … We love Johnny, he was always welcome, but he has more or less started life anew down in Nashville [following the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory].”

Helford went on to say in the interview that “once you see the arcs [you will understand] … What we never want to do is just bring somebody in just to see that person on the show. We want everyone to have something important to play.”

The biggest problem that The Conners has here is that they only have six episodes over the course of the final season. Because of this, we do tend to think that a lot of stories are going to have to be specialized and emphasized in a way that is focused on the main characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Conners, including the premiere date

Who are you hoping to see on The Conners before the show wraps up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







