Only Murders in the Building season 5: Martin Short’s big surprise

For those of you who missed the news from not that long ago, filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5 is underway! It is a thrill to know that the cast and crew is back at it but beyond just that, we have a fun behind-the-scenes video to share today!

In a new post on the official Instagram, you can see a big surprise where Selena Gomez and her co-star Michael Cyril Creighton end up turning up with SAG Awards for both Martin Short and Steve Martin. If you are unaware, the show won a big award for Comedy Ensemble there earlier this year, but the actors behind Oliver and Charles were both unable to attend. Martin Short in particular also won for Comedy Actor, so he was presented with a pair of trophies.

A big part of what made the SAG Awards win so special for Only Murders is that these actors have been shut out of a lot of major awards shows over the years. They have long been underdogs, which is odd when you consider the significant amount of star power that the show possesses.

At the time of this writing, we really cannot sit here and say that the show will win other awards because it can be really difficult to predict. Yet, at the same time we do tend to think that in general, season 5 is going to be a total blast when it premieres later this year. Just remember for a moment that Lester is dead and exploring his history should, at the same time, allow us to dive deeper into the history of the Arconia at the same exact time.

