Virgin River season 7 filming begins, per star

For everyone out there excited to see Virgin River season 7 over at Netflix, let’s just say there is a great update to share today!

In a new post over at Instagram, series star Martin Henderson officially confirmed with the following message that everyone is now back to work:

Season 7 of #virginriver !!!!! Day 1 – here we go……!!!! So stoked to be back at it doing what I love for all of you who love the show. Thank you @netflix for your thoughtful gifts and the continued support and thank YOU to all the fans who keep us coming back here to make this cozy, heartfelt show. It’s an honor to be putting this thing out there for y’all…

So what does this big announcement mean? Well, let’s just note here that over the next few months, a number of actors, producers, and crew members are going to be doing whatever they can in order to ensure that these episodes are fully ready to go.

As for what the stories are going to be moving forward…

Let’s just say here that a lot of it is going to be based largely around what happens when it comes to Charmaine, whose life was thrown into dramatic peril at the end of last season. There is no clear indication as to whether or not they are going to make it out of this alive so of course, figuring that out is going to be one of many orders of business for the show. Beyond that, we know that Jack and Mel are going to make some big decisions of their own when it comes to their future — and there is a good bit to think about there also.

