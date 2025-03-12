Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 3/12/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there anything we can see when it comes to Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

First and foremost, let’s kick things off here with the following: You are unfortunately not going to be seeing the show on the air tonight, at least when it comes to new episodes. The plan now is for the three-part crossover event to repeat tonight, and that the series is going to return on March 26.

Below, you can get some more insight on all three One Chicago episodes when they come back to the air — there is still a lot to look forward to here.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 16, “Poster Child” – 03/26/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality. Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16, “In the Rubble” – 03/26/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : In the face of adversity, Pascal searches for justice. Violet struggles to write a letter to Carver. Damon returns to the floater pool hoping to secure a permanent spot at 51. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 16, “Seen and Unseen” – 03/26/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess’s memory recall is put to the test following a deadly incident at her local diner. TV-14

Rest assured of this — there will be a lot of episodes of these three shows on the other side. We’re eager to see exactly what is coming up here! This is going to be a pretty exciting home stretch, and let’s hope for more on the other side here.

