Landman renewed officially for a season 2 at Paramount+

Less than 24 hours after we talked about some early filming chatter for Landman season 2, we can now say this: The show is coming back.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Billy Bob Thornton series from executive producer Taylor Sheridan is going to be coming back for another batch of episodes. This is hardly a surprise given that the first season generated really strong numbers — and also some controversy here and there.

So what do we think the next batch of episodes is going to be all about here? Well, we already know that we’re in a situation here where Thornton’s character of Tommy Norris may have to work with the cartel to a certain extent. The end of season 1 brought us the debut of Andy Garcia, and we do tend to think that he is going to be a major part of the show moving forward.

As for what else is going to happen, it certainly feels like we are going to be seeing a good bit more of Demi Moore, based on what happened to Jon Hamm’s character of Monty at the end of the first season. Of course, we just hope that we get to see Moore back, as we tend to think that her recent Oscar nomination is going to make her so much more in-demand as an actress. Luckily, the good news here is that Landman is one of those shows that really does not take a lot of time to film, all things considered. That’s something that we have seen from a number of other Sheridan shows over the years.

