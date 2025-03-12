FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15: A knitting needle killer

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15 play out — what can you expect?

Well, we should start by noting that the elephant in the room is hard to ignore, as we know that the network has already canceled the Dylan McDermott series. However, at the same time we do want to keep looking forward to some of the cases to come since they do offer up a chance to see some fascinating stories. For episode 15 in particular, you are going to see something that may be both dark and surprising all at once. After all, are we dealing with a rather atypical serial killer here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Based on the preview that we saw tonight, it seems like moving forward, the Fugitive Task Force is going to be going after someone who seems to be a serial killer with knitting needles tied into their MO. It is certainly a crude instrument to be involved in this … and of course, that does suggest a certain level of psychosis. As for how much time there is to really profile them, that remains to be seen since everyone involved here is dealing with a ticking clock.

Unfortunately, there is no official synopsis out there for the episode yet, but rest assured that there are several more to go still until what looks to be the series finale. We wish that there was something more that we could say regarding whether or not there will be closure, but fingers crossed we find that out in due time.

Related – Go ahead and get more news now regarding FBI: Most Wanted, including the aforementioned cancellation

What are you the most interested in seeing on FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 15?

Are you finding it harder to be excited to the show in the midst of its cancellation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







