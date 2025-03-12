Community movie: Another Joel McHale update!

Just in case you wanted even more insight on the long-awaited Community movie that is coming to Peacock at some point, we’ve got it!

Now that we’ve said that, is there an actual filming timeline? Unfortunately, not so much. It appeared that it was going to happen in 2023 before the industry strikes happened and since then, the challenge has become just finding a way to get everyone together. Clearly, executive producer Dan Harmon does not want to do something where everyone has tiny individual stories that are barely folded into each other, and that does mean waiting for the cast to be available at the same time. That’s not easy, given that many of them have other jobs.

Speaking to Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner’s On Me podcast (per Entertainment Weekly), Jeff Winger himself in Joel McHale had the following to say:

Well, we got the money, which is one of the harder things to do. And everyone’s in, so that’s the other. It’s really coming down to schedules, and a script was written. So all that is real. And I know that we’ve been talking about it for literally years, but it will happen, and there’s just, you know, it’s just getting those schedules together.

Now if there is any silver lining at all to this super-long wait, it’s that we are talking about just a movie that should not have a million different special effects. By virtue of that, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be something that we are waiting for the next four or five years in order to get together. The best-case scenario is that it can shoot this summer and come out by early next year — yet, we can’t sit here and express any confidence.

For those wondering, McHale has seen a script, and we have heard in the past that the Greendale college reunion is a big part of the story.

When do you think we will actually see the Community movie happen?

