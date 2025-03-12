True Detective season 5 premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us closing in on the halfway point of March, is there a chance that we are going to get a True Detective season 5 premiere date? Make no mistake here — this is one of the shows we are most looking forward to out of everything HBO has coming up.

Unfortunately, the cruel reality here is that you are going to be waiting a while — a long while, to be specific. The anthology series has yet to kick off filming, and we do hope that within the weeks ahead, we are going to be getting something more when it comes to casting. This is a show that has a reputation for bringing huge stars on board as the leads, so why would we anticipate anything different at this point. In the end, we’re just crossing our fingers for someone to generate excitement.

Here is the bad news: You are not going to get a season 5 premiere date this month. You also are not going to be getting one in the months to come, either. It actually seems like there is a good chance that this season may not premiere until 2027.

Why so long? Well, a part of it is just that HBO has a lot of other shows set for the next year or two; also, they don’t have to rush this because each season is a new cast and a separate story. Late 2026 still feels possible on paper, but a lot will depend on when cameras get rolling. Everything can be subject to change, but if we get anything specific between now and the summer of next year, we would consider that to be a miracle.

