Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10: Who will David pick?

We knew entering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10 that there would be some sort of Double Elimination. How it happened proved interesting, mostly because there was so much strategy at the center of it.

First and foremost, congratulations to David! The Australian Survivor champ managed to be the first person to earn his safety thanks to the Excursion. Meanwhile, Phillip managed to score a whopping $75,000 for himself, but was vulnerable entering the conclusion of the episode. David had to choose who would be eliminated between Parvati, CK, and Phillip — Lete was going to be okay through that elimination, but he was in danger entering the second.

It’s true that all of this was incredibly confusing; yet, the biggest takeaway to us was that this was the first time in practically months that Parvati was actually vulnerable. If there was a chance to get rid of her, isn’t this it?

Parvati did make it clear at Temple that she actually wanted to play the game tonight. Did she get that chance? David chose to send Phillip home — but at least he got that money? It’s not something that he felt that good about, but we’ll turn our attention to Phillip, who did prove to be a pretty entertaining guy this season. David just had a lot deeper of a relationship with Parvati, and he did not think that CK was about to do something shocking.

Who was sent home next?

Well, nobody for now! The show left us on an insane and silly cliffhanger, where we don’t even know who David is going to pick for the actual game. It makes the most sense that he chooses Parvati, mostly because it’s what he wants and if she leaves, it is no blood on his hands.

What do you think about the events of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10?

