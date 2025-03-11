Is Prime Target new this week on Apple TV+? Season 2 hopes

Is Prime Target new this week on Apple TV+? It is certainly hard to blame anyone who wants more of the series, and for good reason. The first season, after all, was nothing short of action-packed and ended in a way where you are going to want more immediately.

Unfortunately, the fact that we just mentioned an ending last week answers the question in the previous paragraph: There is no new episode this week. There may also not be another one ever depending on what the aforementioned streaming service decides. We’ve made it to the finale but unfortunately, there is no season 2 at the time of this writing.

Is there still a chance that another season gets ordered? Sure, and we should know something more over the course of the past few months. We do think that Prime Target performed reasonably well in the ratings based on where the show stood in Apple TV+’s top ten rankings on the service, but there are other factors that they have to take into consideration here — consider the budget and what sort of stories the creative team have in mind.

Now if we do get another season of the show…

When could it end up premiering? Obviously, it would be great to get it back sooner rather than later but when you consider the typical Apple timeline, we’d consider a spring / summer 2026 launch to be rather fortunate. The earlier the show can get back honestly, the better — continuity is really important for a brand-new show like this, especially one that is brand-new and is still a little bit under the radar within the greater TV consciousness.

