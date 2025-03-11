Severance season 2 episode 9 teaser: Ready for breakfast?

We know that Severance season 2 episode 9 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days — why not set it up further now?

Well, if you are excited for whatever the future could hold here, we do have a teaser that seems both strange and ominous all at once. In other words, exactly what the doctor ordered when it comes to this show! It is what they have excelled at for the vast majority of the season, after all.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a tease from the streaming service that sets the table for what lies ahead … though it is really just about what looks to be a boiled egg cut into pieces. Does this mean anything beyond just breakfast and how expensive eggs are these days? Throw the latter out given that the show filmed a long time ago — also, we’re just joking. The breakfast part of this, and also the strange table setting, harkens back to either Kier or the odd way that the show plays around with time. After all, there are cars and other forms of technology that would make you think that Severance is set within the past. Then, there are cell phones! What we are trying to say here is at this point quite simple, as this is a show that is 100% trying to keep you guessing about almost everything.

While this teaser may not give anything too substantial away at present, our general feeling is that the upcoming episodes are going to give us a chance to learn more about some of these characters and beyond just that, give a few answers. We don’t expect to learn everything, but we will take more or less whatever we can get.

