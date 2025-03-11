Severance season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Will Sissy return?

Following the events of Severance season 2 episode 8, how many loose ends are there? Well, we know that Harmony Cobel was a young prodigy. She managed to come up with the idea of Severance itself, likely as a way to potentially escape some of her own emotional pain. She has a number of frayed relationships with a number of people in Salt’s Neck, and that includes her aunt Sissy.

It seems as though Cobel got everything that she wanted at the end of this past episode, including the blueprints behind much of her creations. Yet, is there any chance at all that she could return still? There is at least a little bit to get into here.

Speaking in a new interview now with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Jane Alexander (who played Sissy) had to say about a possible comeback:

They have a lot of wrapping up to do. They have a lot of other questions to answer. Unless it’s possible they come back to that area of Newfoundland, then I’m sure they’d visit me again. Or if they ever wanted to say more about who Kier was. I secretly think that Sissy was in love with him. We know he was married, but I don’t think she was ever married.

We do not believe that we’ll revisit Salt’s Neck again until season 3, if not longer. There may not be a reason to ever go back again when you really think about it. The main purpose of the community on the show was to give us a great sense of some of the decay and suffering that we saw by Lumon, and to also give us more of Cobel’s past. It feels like we have all of that now.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 9 over at Showtime?

