The Irrational season 2 episode 17 spoilers: Last before finale?

Do you want to learn something more today about The Irrational season 2 episode 17 over at NBC? For starters, you will see the show next week. Beyond that, we do have to be acutely aware at this point that the finale is right around the corner.

After all, remember the following: Early on this season, it was revealed that the plan was for the Jesse L. Martin series to have an eighteen-episode season, and it appears now that the finale is set for March 25. We are still waiting to see whether or not there is going to be a third season so in the interim, our suggestion remains rather simple: Keep checking out the show live! That is the only way to make sure that the series is going to be coming back for more, though streams after the fact certainly help, as well.

Now, let’s go ahead and talk about things from a story perspective. “Suddenly Alec” is the title for The Irrational season 2 episode 17; meanwhile, the synopsis below works to set the stage:

03/18/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : In order to solve an actor’s murder, Alec and Rose must go undercover to infiltrate a community theater production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Joining the cast, however, may put them right in the killer’s crosshairs. TV-14

Will there be a tease in here for episode 18?

Honestly, not much is guaranteed within the world of The Irrational given that this is not one of those shows where producers have to make themselves beholden to any such thing. The most important thing that they can do at this point is deliver a great mystery in episode 17 and if they do that, there’s a good chance everyone will continue to watch. Story has to be the driving force in just about everything.

