The White Lotus season 3: Walton Goggins on Rick’s motivations

Coming out of this past episode of The White Lotus season 3, it makes a whole lot of sense to feel a number of things for Rick all at once. This is someone who you just want to shake and tell to try to get his back together … but it is also really difficult when you consider his trauma.

Basically, consider the fact that Walton Goggins’ character is now seemingly one plane right away from confronting Jim, the person responsible seemingly for killing his father. It is fair to wonder if that is really the case since he is operating on limited information, but this is what he thinks. He is someone trying to find a sense of inner peace that may honestly be impossible for him to nail.

So what does Goggins himself have to say now that his reasons for being in Thailand are revealed? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he gets into how viewers may connect to Rick’s story:

Once that reason is revealed, once it’s revealed that this guy who has been running from his past, his whole life, existing on the fringes of society, doing nefarious things to make a pretty good living, someone who is as bitter as him, who is as angry as him, who is as lost as him — once their motivations for being there become crystallized? Then it’s about a lot of things, man, that a lot of people can relate to. It’s about consequences. It’s about justice. It’s about the lack of forgiveness. It is about the un-evolved self. What Mike White is saying through this particular character’s journey has something very important to teach. I hope if we’ve done our job right, it will resonate with the rest of us.

No matter what, we hope that Rick is able to get out of this particular situation and yet, we also recognize that it is not 100% a sure thing. Mike White does not give people happy endings all of the time, and there is room for nuance and questions baked in here.

