The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Kaitlyn Dever on Abby reaction

We know that there are a myriad of different things to look for when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO. With that being said, isn’t Abby high on the list — and for good reason?

Without giving anything about from the video-game series that serves as the source material, Abby is an incredibly important person who is also extremely divisive. Kaitlyn Dever had to deal with that from the moment she was cast, as well as criticism from those who tried to compare her immediately to who they saw within the games.

So how did Dever respond to all of this? In a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what the actress had to say:

Well, it’s hard not to see those things on the internet. It’s hard not to stop myself from looking at it every once in a while, especially going into this, for sure. And I want to do this character justice and make the fans proud by bringing her to life in this kind of way.

But my main focus was just the collaboration between Neil and Craig, and making sure I was really getting to the core of who she is and what drives her and her emotional state; her anger and her frustration and her grief and all of that. I wanted to make sure that that was what I was focusing most of my energy on.

To us at the moment, the thing that really matters the most is simply that the story makes sense on-screen — it does not have to be some perfect version of the source material! Luckily, we are going to find out everything before too long…

