Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ratings: Where does it stand?

Some of the earliest ratings information has surfaced when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ — so what can we say about it?

Well, in general we know that there were a lot of questions about what the numbers would be for the Charlie Cox series, and for good reason. The original Netflix show has been off the air for several years and by virtue of that, there could have been viewer disinterest. Luckily, here is where we are happy to say that this is not the case here at all.

According to a new report now coming in from Variety, the start of Born Again generated an impressive 7.5 million viewers across its first five days of release. The numbers were down slightly from the start of Agatha All Along but at the same time, we tend to think that show was more high-profile in terms of its development and its connection to WandaVision. We do think the performance not only cements further that Disney made the right decision in bringing the show back from the ashes, but also giving it a two-season order from the get-go.

Would it be nice if we would be given ratings for the entirety of the season? In theory sure, but this is where we also should tell you that this is not a super-common thing that they do weekly. They release numbers when they want to and we just have to rely on that.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and note that there is going to be plenty of reasons for excitement moving forward, whether it be nostalgia or just some fantastic action sequences.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

