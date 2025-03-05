Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s ahead?

After the two-episode premiere today on Disney+, what more can we say here when it comes to Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 3?

First and foremost, let’s get into the schedule here. Much like some other streaming shows out there, the two-part premiere event is meant to get people excited and back into the world of the show. The plan moving forward is to get new installments weekly from here on out.

As for what more we are going to see, of course Disney+ is keeping a lot of the finer details under wraps. Yet, we’re well-aware of the fact that this chapter of Matt’s life is going to be brutal and even painful at times. Foggy’s death in the premiere cemented that, and we know that showdowns between him and Wilson Fisk are almost always going to be on the menu. We also anticipate some Easter eggs from throughout the era of the show on Netflix.

While we’re sure that there are some people out there who would have rather received the entire season of Born Again at once, we’re honestly happy that this is not happening here. After all, this release schedule gives you more of a chance to really sit and spend time with these characters and personally, we tend to think that this makes for a far more rewarding story. The problem with the whole Netflix binge-watching model is that shows often go in one year and then out the other, which makes it really hard to build buzz or have people excited about what is going on week to week.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

