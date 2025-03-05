Daredevil: Born Again premiere: Is Foggy Nelson dead?

We had a feeling that the Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ was going to contain a number of major twists and turns. However, losing Foggy Nelson almost right away was not something that we anticipated.

After all, remember that this is a character that came over from the original Netflix series; however, it seems as though it was always the plan for him to be killed on this show, even before the massive creative turnaround that happened.

Speaking as a part of a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Dario Scardapane noted that the death was in the original show with a major caveat:

“It was in the material that I inherited, but unfortunately it was off-screen … And I felt really strongly that if we were to do something that earth-shattering and something that was going to cause such a ripple effect in Matt’s life, we had to see it and we had to feel it.”

Foggy’s death came at the hands of Bullseye, and it did send Matt on a dark path that even though we anticipated, was still pretty darn difficult to watch.

Why kill him off in the first place?

If there is a way to answer this, it is by saying that the writers may have felt they needed to do something incredibly intense to get the show started off in a way that justified its existence. Losing Foggy is a major shift in Matt’s life and through that, it is also the sort of event that would stay with him. We don’t like it from a nostalgia standpoint, but it does come as a cruel reminder that even if Daredevil is now over on Disney+, the producers mean business when it comes to capturing the tone and style of the Netflix series so many years ago.

What did you think about the events of the Daredevil: Born Again premiere, and also Foggy’s death?

