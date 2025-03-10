Cruel Intentions canceled, no season 2 coming to Prime Video

Months after the Cruel Intentions update-of-sorts arrived on Prime Video, we do come bearing some bad news today: It will not be coming back.

According to a report coming in right now from Variety, the streaming service is moving forward and will not be bringing back the juicy drama series for another chapter. As for the reason why, it likely has to do with the oh-so-simple fact that it did not generate the viewership or profit that they wanted. We do think that updating a classic like this is difficult, especially when you do not have a lot of the original cast members involved. This was also not a show that really felt like it received a ton of promotion given the property.

At this given point, we do think that we are entering an era where there is going to be less and less of these remakes that could be successful based on a name. After all, the new trend seems to be more finding a way to bring established IP to the small screen in some other forms. Think about The Last of Us over on HBO, the success of Barbie in theaters, or Taylor Sheridan coming up with a number of shows that are somewhat similar in style and tone.

Beyond all of this, we do think that there is something to be said for continuing to build brand-new original ideas. After all, three of the bigger shows on TV this winter have been The White Lotus, Yellowjackets and Severance — all three of these are original properties. Prime Video has done really well with adaptations like The Boys, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Reacher, but eventually, we do think that we’re going to need them to get even more original ideas to be successful long-term.

