The White Lotus season 3 episode 4: Does Belinda know the truth?

We knew that entering The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 on HBO tonight that Belinda had a chance to get answers on Greg. With that, what exactly did she find out?

Well, based on the conclusion to what we saw tonight, a little bit of internet research has gone a long way and all of a sudden, she has figured out that Greg is actually the guy around the resort. Also, that Tanya is dead and that her husband did not cooperate with authorities. So many of us may have assumed that the story was going to go in this direction, but what does all of it mean?

The biggest problem we think that Belinda could now face is that even though she very-much has an inkling about what could have happened to Tanya, there is no proof. Also, nobody may be that inclined to believe her. She may need to confide in either her incoming son or someone at the resort but even still, they are not law enforcement. Also, how can she convince people in Thailand to pay attention to something that happened all the way in Sicily?

What we are trying to say is that it is great that Belinda is starting to put two and two together, but this hardly guarantees further victories coming up soon. She has her work cut out for her, and that is in addition to the fact that she may also be working still in order to figure out some things when it comes to her job — in other words, the reason why she was sent off to Thailand in the first place.

What did you think overall about the events of The White Lotus season 3 episode 4?

What do you think that Belinda is going to use her new-found information for? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned to get all sorts of further updates.

