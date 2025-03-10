Yellowjackets season 3: Why the wait on ‘bonus episode’?

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, there is a “bonus episode” of Yellowjackets that is floating out there in the ether. It has been discussed ever since the end of season 2 and yet, it is still out there, sitting somewhere on a mythical shelf.

So is there still a method to the madness when it comes to this story? Well, from our vantage point, a lot of it comes down to whatever the producers created within the episode itself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other YELLOWJACKETS updates!

While nothing about this episode can be confirmed, why not go ahead and present a theory here? We do tend to think that this episode may be about how that cabin first came to be out in the wilderness. Also, this could be the episode that features Jason Ritter, whose casting was announced years ago only for us to never actually see him on-screen. His character may have originated multiple things on the series, whether it be that aforementioned cabin, the cave Ben stayed in, or even the supply cache.

So why won’t producers give us this story?

Well, the only answer we can offer at present is that there is a larger plan to unveil it down the road and that for the time being, there is just some patience in dishing that out. It is possible that Ritter’s potential character becomes important in season 3 at some point and when that happens, it makes sense to show the bonus episode.

Just based on the fact that said episode was shot alongside season 2 and has yet to air, the only assumption we can draw is that it does not alter the story that we are seeing with the Yellowjackets themselves in the past. Rather, it is an extension of the lore that simply informs us as viewers. What else would make sense?

Related – Get even more news now entering the next Yellowjackets episode

What do you most want to see from this Yellowjackets bonus episode, no matter when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







