Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 18 return date: Last before finale

Following what you see tonight on Fox, do you want to get the Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 18 return date? What still lies ahead?

First and foremost here, it only feels right that we go ahead and share some of the bad news: You will be waiting a little while to see what is ahead. There is no new episode next week, so the absolute earliest you can see the series back is on March 24.

Unfortunately, because we are still so far out from seeing the next Rescue: HI-Surf episode, it really feels like we may need to wait a little while longer to get any further details about it. If there is any one thing that we can say at present, it’s that we are gearing up for the most intense stories of the season. We don’t know how you can think about it any other way given that there are only two more episodes left!

Is it highly unusual for Fox to give a show a fairly-random 19-episode order? Sure, but we’ll gladly take it in an era where a number of series across the board are getting shorter and shorter runs. While nothing in regards to a season 2 has been confirmed as of yet, there is still hope. By virtue of that, if you do really love this show remember to recommend it to anyone and everyone. We do think that it would hold a valuable long-term place on the network’s lineup, especially at a time where viewers need escapism. What better way to do that than going off to Hawaii? There are so few other shows out there at this point that are set in the Aloha State, and on an industry level, having this series out there is a good thing to keep this part of the business going.

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue: HI-Surf season 1 episode 18 when it arrives?

