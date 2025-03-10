Suits LA season 1 episode 4 promo: A look at Gabriel Macht return

While we know that there is a lot poised to happen on Suits LA season 1 episode 4 this coming weekend, there is a main selling point. After all, Harvey Specter is finally turning up!

Even before the show premiered, NBC was already hyping up getting Gabriel Macht back for an arc. They recognize that getting viewers from the original show is key to the success of the new one, and we would argue that tenfold given that this series is airing in a timeslot that has been historically tough for this network. Also, the original did not really take off to the current generation of viewers until it hit Netflix. (Sure, it was successful on USA, but not in a super-mainstream way.)

Now if you head over to Deadline, you can see a new sneak preview that shows you the past that Harvey has with Ted Black (Stephen Amell) — the two met when Ted was in New York, and their relationship seemed to be in some ways friendly. We know that they weren’t close enough for Ted to come up at all on the original show, but there may be some history that the series could mine.

If there is one thing that we are hoping to see from the two above all others, it is rather simple: An update on what else is happening in Harvey’s life. How are he and Donna? We’re sure that updates on other characters could be up in the air for a long time and yet, this one makes sense. We also tend to think creator Aaron Korsh is well-aware of how desperate some fans are going to be for news on the character.

