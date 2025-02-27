Suits LA season 1 spoilers: Another OG character to appear

It has been known for a good while now that Suits LA is going to be featuring an appearance from Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. That is 100% worth being excited about but as it turns out, he may not be alone.

Is someone else from the originally turning up? Well, it seems that way, thanks at least to the following quote creator Aaron Korsh gave to TVLine: “Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we’re going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level.”

What is interesting is that Korsh added that he hopes the identity of the next returning character is not revealed in advance, which we understand for a number of reasons. You want to have that element of surprise baked in there, and also give people a reason to watch and get invested in some other characters. The “at what level” part of the quote could mean a number of different things — for starters, he may be recurring to a one-time recurring character rather than a series regular like a Harvey.

In the same piece, Korsh noted that the whole objective with original cast members returning is that they “pop up, as organically as possible, and not flood the show with a parade of old Suits characters … I know that’s what fans want, but I feel like if it’s just a parade of old Suits characters, it would sort of harm the new franchise, and I don’t think it would do a lot of favors to the old franchise either.”

There is some truth that at the end of the day, the LA series does have to find a way to stand on its own two feet if it wants to survive long-term. Cameos can help it temporarily, but nostalgia can often fade away fast.

