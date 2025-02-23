Suits LA season 1 episode 2 spoilers: After the big premiere…

Suits LA season 1 episode 2 is set to arrive on NBC next week — so how does the show try to follow the premiere?

One of the things that we would expect for this particular series is that they are going to utilize a hybrid approach to their storytelling. Much like the original, you will come across cases that have a clear beginning, middle, and end. Yet, they could be paired with plots that last a long time, and there is another added component to what we’re getting here as well. After all, there will be flashbacks! Ironically, this seems to be a big deal for network shows that star Stephen Amell.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details right now on what is coming, check out the full Suits LA season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

03/02/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Ted needs Amanda’s help with a new prosecutor in Lester’s murder trial. Erica squares off against Rick to stop him from poaching a client. Stuart and Samantha argue over Rick’s position in the firm. In the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. TV-14

We do think that the next few episodes of this show are going to be essential. On paper, it feels fair to guess that the show will get off to a good start thanks largely to everyone who loved the original. However, that doesn’t mean they will stick with it forever! Having Gabriel Macht back for an arc should be useful, but you do need to also still have a great story. Follow-ups like these can be really touch, but we understand why NBC wanted to give it a go. The upside here is too hard to ignore, and that’s without noting that there are a lot of cases being focused on here that you would not seen on the original.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Suits LA season 1 episode 2?

Beyond just that, what did you think about the premiere? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







