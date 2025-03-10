The Hunting Party season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Enter the Widower

Next week on NBC, we know that we are going to be seeing The Hunting Party season 1 episode 7 arrive. So, what will the story be?

Well, if you have watched the Melissa Roxburgh series over the past several weeks, you have a general sense already of what to expect. This is a series that is all about Bex and her team trying to retrieve the escaped criminals from the Pit, while at the same time working to unravel the larger mystery at the same exact time. Executing all of this is of course so much easier said than done, especially since a lot of the criminals are extremely dangerous and changed due to what transpired during their incarceration.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score other TV reviews!

Now, this brings us to The Hunting Party season 1 episode 7, which carries with it the title of “Mark Marsden.” Below, you can see more insight of what lies ahead thanks to the official synopsis:

03/17/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Bex and the team race to catch Mark Marsden, known as the Widower, a handsome and charming serial killer who murdered three of his wives in cold blood. Everything changes when Mark decides to take a new bride. TV-14

How are the ratings at present?

The numbers did decline slightly for episode 5 compared to the weeks before, but we do think that the show is still a toss-up for a renewal over at NBC. It is performing better than some of their first-year shows, and we do think having The Voice as a lead-in helps it. Honestly, this is one of those shows where its future may just be dependent on whether or not the network believes in its long-term vision. Do they see value in this story? Personally, we think the comparisons to The Blacklist could help it, especially when it comes to streaming.

Is there anything that you most want to see as we prepare for The Hunting Party season 1 episode 7?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







