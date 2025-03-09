The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6: David Ramsey to guest star

Tomorrow night on NBC you are going to have a chance to see The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6 — what stands out about it?

Well, for the time being, it makes a little sense to discuss it from a guest-star perspective alone. After all, you are going to have a chance to see Arrow alum David Ramsey appear in a significant role! He may be playing the title role here of Arlo Brandt, a charismatic and influencer serial killer who also happens to be a hoarder. He may be taking his time to capture and/or build an army of people … and you gotta believe that there is a nefarious purpose behind it all! This is a show where Bex and the rest of her team are trying to track down escapees from the Pit, and we tend to think that in some shape or form, Arlo transformed due to his time there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

For fans of Ramsey and/or the larger Arrowverse, we tend to think that this appearance will be especially fun. Why? Well, one of the stars of The Hunting Party is Patrick Sabongui, who played Captain Singh on The Flash. We hope that there are scenes featuring both of these actors just on the basis of nostalgia alone.

Beyond the guest star…

Of course, the other thing that we are eager to learn is what sort of reveals are we going to get about the Pit! One of the big selling points of the entire show at this point is that you cannot really trust anyone. That instills so much paranoia, and also makes you question almost everyone on the series all across the board.

You can see a full preview for this episode featuring Ramsey over at the link here.

Related – Learn more about this particular The Hunting Party episode right now

What are you most excited to see heading into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







