The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Arlo Brandt’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have an opportunity to go head-first into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6. So what more can we say here?

Well, for starters, remember here that the title for this story is “Arlo Brandt,” and that is a reference (once again) to a criminal that Bex Henderson and the rest of the team are forced to track down. Like so many of the others, there are an assortment of things that stand out about him!

Below, you can see the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6 synopsis — one that does give us a reasonable good sense of what to expect:

03/10/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Arlo Brandt, a hoarder-turned-serial killer, emerges from the Pit with newly found purpose. As Arlo hunts for innocent victims, Bex and the team must get inside a deranged mind. TV-14

Did something in the Pit give Arlo this purpose? That’s a fair thing to wonder about, largely due to the fact that there are some experiments that were seemingly done on a number of these prisoners. To what end? That remains the question mark.

How is the show performing?

While NBC would most likely want to see it draw more than a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic most nights (at least in the live numbers), at the same time consistency is good and it has not dipped much from when it first aired in its typical timeslot. This may at least offering up the impression that viewers are sticking with the show, and that boosts its season 2 prospects. While we would hardly sit here and say that more of it is guaranteed, it definitely does not feel like every loose end is going to be tied up and that has to be considered a reason for a certain amount of hope.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 6 when it arrives?

