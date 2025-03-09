Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: March 2025 update

As we are now firmly into the month of March, what better time is there to discuss Mayor of Kingstown season 4 over at Paramount+? The Jeremy Renner series is currently in production, so it certainly does not feel premature to discuss it further now.

With all of that in mind, it does feel right to have some larger discussions now as to what could be coming down the line. For now, though, it does feel like a lot of these discussions are a little bit premature.

While there is a reasonably good chance that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 ends up airing either in the late spring or the summer, we would be surprised if a start date is announced this month. Instead, the more likely scenario at the moment here is that we do get some more information on the show’s future in April or May. There is no real reason to hurry things along, especially while the aforementioned streaming service already has a season of 1923 on the air.

Our overall take is that if you are Paramount, we really do think you want to spread out all of your shows under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella. That means giving us 1923 now and then either Mayor of Kingstown or the already-filmed Yellowstone spin-off The Madison after. You can then get into some other shows after the fact, whether it be more of Tulsa King or Lioness. The crazy thing is that we are still waiting for renewals on both of those shows, even if we are pretty darn confident that both of them are also going to be coming back for more. Why wouldn’t they when you consider their overall success?

