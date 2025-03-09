The Bachelor: The Women Tell All spoilers: Grant Ellis vs. Carolina?

Tomorrow night marks the airing of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All at ABC and based on what we’re seeing, this one will be different from years past.

After all, consider this for a moment here. Often during these specials, we see contestants (both men and women) fight and squabble with each other. There is a lot of rehashing of some events of the season, and also new feuds that emerged from the end of production. On some other instances, you see people who are just desperate to get air time to end up on Bachelor in Paradise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews!

Here is where things are a bit different, as Grant Ellis himself is apparently going to find himself defending his actions in a heated moment with Carolina — who was certainly the center of drama throughout a lot of The Bachelor in general. If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see a preview where Carolina brings back what Rose supposedly said off-camera that made her so insecure during the show. This is something that Grant already denied saying, and it led to one of the biggest quotes of the season when Rose expressed that Carolina did “her dirty” in airing out her apparent dirty laundry.

While in this new preview Grant seems to once again defend himself, we don’t think Carolina is going to go off quietly into the night. In particular, she claims that if Grant is thinking of someone else while he’s with her, she doesn’t want to be with him … but did he really say this? What’s frustrating about this whole situation is that we are never going to know the truth. Basically, we’re just going to circle the wagons here again and again.

Related – Learn more about the next The Bachelor episode right now

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All when it airs tomorrow?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







