The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Alexe’s Women Tell All surprise

Monday night is set to bring The Bachelor: The Women Tell All to ABC, but is there any one thing in particular that you can expect?

Well, let’s just put things this way: A lot of the scenes that you see on this special are super-predictable. It is one of the reasons why it is the least exciting parts of a given season. Because of that, we’re not shocked at all that the producers are trying to throw at least some surprises into the mix.

With all of this in mind, let’s shift the focus here for a moment over to Alexe. Given that she got Grant Ellis’ first impression rose and had the first one-on-one date of the season, we know that there were a lot of people who thought she’d get a hometown date — especially with a smaller number of episodes this season. We certainly think that she’d be a fan favorite on Bachelor in Paradise.

If you head over to the official Instagram for The Bachelor, you can see a sneak peek where it seems like Jesse Palmer is going to surprise Alexe with something or someone … but who is it? You could argue that this is some sort of advertisement or setup for Paradise down the road. However, at the same time, you do have to consider the fact that this may be as simple as Linda the llama coming back. This franchise does love quick laughs and assorted silliness, and it may be easier to present this not knowing what the potential Paradise future could be.

One thing that we do believe here is that The Bachelorette is not in the cards for her at present. It could happen, but the show is not airing this year and there’s no way ABC wants to commit to someone now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

