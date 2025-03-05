The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: New Grant, Women Tell All details

As many of you out there are more than likely aware at this point, next week’s The Bachelor episode 7 is going to be the Women Tell All. That means that Grant Ellis will interact once more with a lot of the women from his season!

So what exactly can you expect? Well, despite this being a somewhat shorter season than what we have seen before, that does not mean there will be some sort of big changes at all.

Without further ado now, let’s set the table further by sharing the official The Bachelor episode 7 synopsis:

It’s a night full of confrontations and emotions as Grant reunites with 15 women from this season. For the first time since filming, Grant’s former flames come together to address the season’s most memorable moments and heated controversies. Plus, Grant enters the hot seat to answer burning questions and share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the season’s funniest moments.

If there is a question we’re wondering about right now, it is simply why the Women Tell All is happening now as opposed to after Overnight Dates — especially since there is rarely enough content on these specials to fill a solid two hours. It is also curious since if Zoe was eliminated at final three, wouldn’t you want her there for this special? She was a source of conflict early on this season, but there is a chance that she makes it to the finale and the whole point here is moot.

The one thing that we can say with confidence is that Carolina will be front and center for almost every part of this special — and yes, it is going to get messy.

