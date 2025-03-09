Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 4: ‘Force of Nature’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 4. So, what can we say about it now?

Well, if you have watched the story so far, there are a few assumptions that you can clearly make. This is a series that is extremely entertaining but at the same time, also extremely messy. These are characters who are going to active impulsively, especially when it comes to relationships. Be prepared to see that play out, and also in a way where some of the consequences are pretty darn severe.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reviews!

Below, you can see the full Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

03/16/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : Alice hopes to fix her relationship with Doug and confides in Brett. Catherine’s affair exposes cracks in her picture-perfect facade. The Garden Club’s championship plans are stolen and Birdie retaliates. The identity of Quiche becomes clearer. TV-14

If the Quiche mystery is resolved this soon, what does that mean for the rest of the series? Well, it is a signal as to how the writers are approaching the story — they are not looking to just drag everything out for a long period of time. There will be answers and reveals coming in a rapid-fire way.

Now that we’ve set the stage for the story…

This is where we will go ahead and note that if you love this show, you really have to hope that more viewers get on board it — and that they do so rather quickly! The ratings for episode 2 were a pretty big drop versus episode 1 in the live numbers, and the premiere was hardly a smash hit, either. What we are trying to say here is that unless things improve quick, we’ll be concerned that this show gets removed from the schedule outright.

What do you most want to see moving into Grosse Point Garden Society season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







