1923 season 2 episode 3: Alexandra’s Ellis Island struggle

We knew entering 1923 season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+ that there would be a myriad of struggles for characters across the board. Yet, we had no idea that the scenes featuring Alexandra at Ellis Island would be so harrowing.

If you think about a lot of stories that come from immigrants in that time period, the idea of the American dream is often bandied about. While we would not say it was overly glamorized, at the same time the difficult nature of the interviews or examinations were never quite brought to the forefront. This episode did just that for Alexandra. While she moves forward and is now in New York, there are more problems awaiting her. Take, for starters, the idea that someone is following her to the bathroom.

So what lies ahead following the Ellis Island story for this character? In a new interview with Deadline, here is some of what Julia Schlaepfer had to say on the subject:

I will say that she’s only in New York City and she’s got to make it across the country, so the journey will not be easy. She’s not done with the hardships yet. She’s got a lot more to get through, but she’s tough. She is fighting her way. I think she’s proving to herself how strong she is and how much fight she can bring to the table.

Given that 1923 season 2 is only an eight-episode story, we do hope that there’s going to be a chance to watch her get to Montana before the finale — and also see a reunion between her and Spencer. This is one of the core relationships at the heart of the show and really, it’s going to be a shame in the event that these two end up barely spending any time together all season.

