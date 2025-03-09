Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A March 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to be hearing something more about a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal between now and the end of March?

Of course there are a lot of different things worth talking through here, but let’s begin first and foremost with the following: It’s honestly a surprise that the Ryan Murphy drama starring Niecy Nash-Betts has not been renewed as of yet. The show seemed to be largely successful, so the only reason for the wait may be tied to the simple fact that the super-producer is working on other things right now.

Let’s just make the following clear: We do believe that more of the drama will be coming at some point, but it is a total toss-up as to whether or not news is going to be coming this month. It wouldn’t be shocking in the event that we are stuck waiting around until the second season starts filming for us to hear about a renewal.

One way or another, it does absolutely feel like Grotesquerie is one of those shows that absolutely does need to continue based on the way in which the first season wrapped up. Just remember for a moment here that there is still no clear answer as to what is happening in the real world, and it is technically not even guaranteed if we are actually seeing the real world at all. Watching this show almost feels like a nesting doll where there are worlds within worlds and we have to look for various clues. This can be frustrating but at the same time, there is no denying the quality of the performances and the sense of adventure we are seeing week in and week out.

What are you the most eager to see moving into Grotesquerie season 2 over at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

