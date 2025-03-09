American Idol 23 video: Breanna Nix sings ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’

As you prepare for the official premiere of American Idol season 23 tonight on ABC, why not get to know Breanna Nix?

Well, one of the things that we know with the singing show at this point is that they are looking to do more than just find great talent; they are also looking to tell stories and create audition moments. That is something that has always allowed the series to stand out versus a lot of the other ones out there.

In the end, this is where we turn to Breanna. If you head over to the link here, you can see a new American Idol preview in which she actually performs a hit Carrie Underwood song in “Jesus, Take the Wheel” right in front of the country singer. This is something that can be really intimidating, and of course we think that her voice is just one of the highlights from this audition. The other thing that makes this stand out at the moment is the presence of her son, who gets sleepy in a really soothing way just by listening to her sing.

This is one of those auditions that in the end, you know how things are going to go. She is going to move forward to the next round, but we have seen over the years that having the most emotional audition does not mean that you are going to make it all the way to the live shows. This is also a pretty short season and because of that, some of the cuts you do get are going to be pretty brutal. Just be prepared for that now in advance.

