American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: March update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about American Horror Story season 13 this March, including a premiere date?

Well, the first order of business here is simply issuing a reminder that there will, in fact, be more of the series coming and you 100% do not have to worry about that. Instead, you just have to worry about filming, the cast, the story, and more or less everything else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

For the time being, it is our general feeling that there will be some sort of news on season 13 soon, as Ryan Murphy discussed trying to bring back familiar faces like Sarah Paulson during his press tour at the end of his most-recent show Grotesquerie. There is no reason to think that he was just saying things for the sake of getting the info out there, so we are hopeful that the ball will get rolling soon.

As for a premiere date…

Since we have not heard anything on filming yet, it feels like this is something that we’re going to be hearing more about in the upcoming months. Hopefully, season 13 will arrive on FX moving into the fall, and we are going to get some sort of news as we get closer to that. We’d certainly welcome it beforehand but in the end, we don’t want to get overly excited for anything as of yet here.

The big question we have is if season 13 will be the last for American Horror Story — after all, remember the simple fact that it has not been renewed beyond this at this given moment in time.

Related – Be sure to get some other insight right now on American Horror Story, including Jessica Lange not being interested in a return

What do you most want to see moving into American Horror Story season 13 when it eventually airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







